Russia's Wagner to be declared a terrorist organization by UK - BBC

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 05:43
Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

The Russian mercenary Wagner Group is set to be proscribed as a terrorist organization by the UK government, the BBC reported on Tuesday citing a draft order.

The draft order will allow Wagner's assets to be categorized as terrorist property and seized, BBC said, adding that it will be illegal to be a member or support the organization according to the order.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman told the BBC that Wagner was "violent and destructive ... a military tool of Vladimir Putin's Russia."

"They are terrorists, plain and simple - and this proscription order makes that clear in UK law," she said.

Implications of "terrorist proscription"

Proscribing Wagner as a terrorist organization would mean it would be a criminal offense in Britain to belong to or promote the group, arrange or address its meetings, and carry its logo in public.

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO) Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

The Wagner mercenary group was deployed in Ukraine soon after the Russian invasion last year.

By December, the group took a central role in the battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after enlisting thousands of prisoners in Russian jails to fight for it on front lines and until recently was the mainstay of the Russian offensive.

Britain's move to declare Wagner a terrorist group comes after lawmakers on the Foreign Affairs Committee in July urged more targeted sanctions on what it said were a "web of entities" beneath the Wagner Group.

Britain sanctioned Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in 2020, the Wagner Group as a whole in March 2022, and in July this year sanctioned individuals and businesses with links to the group in the Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan.

Prigozhin died when his private Embraer jet crashed while traveling to St Petersburg from Moscow on Aug. 23. Russia said it would investigate the crash, but no cause has yet been made public.



