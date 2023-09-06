The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russia strikes very close to Romanian border, president says

Iohannis was speaking a day after Kyiv said Russian drones had detonated on Romanian territory, a claim Bucharest denied.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 13:27
A woman and a child wait in a bus after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 1, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY)
Russian air strikes took place less than one kilometer from Romania's border with Ukraine on Tuesday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said, amid intense attacks on the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

"We had attacks just today, the minister of defense told me, which were verified at 800 meters from our border. So very, very close," said Iohannis, speaking in a joint press conference with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

"I can tell you no piece, no drone and no part of a device landed in Romania," he added, according to a translation from Romanian broadcaster Digi TV.

"I can tell you no piece, no drone and no part of a device landed in Romania."

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis

Moscow has mounted long-range air strikes on targets in Ukraine since the start of its invasion last year. Since July, when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, it has repeatedly struck Ukrainian river ports that lie across the Danube from Romania.

A heavily damaged apartment after a Russian overnight shelling in Kherson, Ukraine August 7, 2023 (credit: REUTERS)A heavily damaged apartment after a Russian overnight shelling in Kherson, Ukraine August 7, 2023 (credit: REUTERS)

Weapons may have impacted neighboring countries

Ukraine has reported suspected Russian weapons flying over or crashing into neighbors, including NATO members, several times during the war.

In the most serious incident, two people were killed in Poland by a missile that fell near the border last November. Poland and NATO allies later said it was a misfired Ukrainian air defense missile.



