Russian missiles strike targets in three Ukrainian regions

It was not immediately clear if there was any damage. Authorities in the western Khmelnytskiy region confirmed the sound of explosions.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 26, 2023 20:48
A Kh-47 Kinzhal Russian hypersonic missile warhead, shot down by a Ukrainian Air Defence unit amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen at a compound of the Scientific Research Institute in Kyiv, Ukraine May 12, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
Russia targeted the regions of Kyiv, Khmelnytskiy and Kirovohrad in a second missile strike on Ukraine on Wednesday, the air force said after air raid sirens sounded across the country.

The weapons used in the raid

"We have registered high-speed targets, probably also ballistic missiles, the enemy is using different weapons types," air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said in televised comments.

He said some missiles had traveled towards the city of Starokostiantyniv which is the location of a Ukrainian military airfield. He said the missiles had taken a highly convoluted route, even making a 180 degree turn at one point.

Ukrainian air defenses thwarted an earlier attack on Wednesday afternoon, shooting down two Kalibr cruise missiles over the central city of Vinnytsia that appeared to have been fired by a submarine in the Black Sea, the air force said.

Visitors look at a Soviet-era SS-18 SATAN intercontinental ballistic missile at the Strategic Missile Forces museum near Pervomaysk, some 300 km (186 miles) south of Kyiv, August 22, 2011 (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH) Visitors look at a Soviet-era SS-18 SATAN intercontinental ballistic missile at the Strategic Missile Forces museum near Pervomaysk, some 300 km (186 miles) south of Kyiv, August 22, 2011 (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)


