Ukraine says it destroyed 34 of 44 drones launched by Russia

Ukraine's Air Force said on Thursday its air defense systems shot down 34 of 44 Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight, military and regional officials said the attack caused no casualties.

Shahed drones are an Iranian model of kamikaze drone.

"Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups were engaged to repel the attack," the military said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's center targeted

The military said Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv, Odesa, and central Kirovohrad regions had been targeted. It said Russia also launched missiles at Mykolaiv.

"Our air defense forces did an excellent job," Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram. A firefighter extinguishes burning trucks damaged during a Russian drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a compound of a port on Danube river in Odesa region, Ukraine September 26, 2023/ (credit: Press service of a State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region/Handout via REUTERS)

"No hits or destruction. There were no casualties. There were only a few small fires on dry grass as a result of the falling wreckage of the downed Shahed."

Ukraine's southern seaport region of Odesa has been hit by Russian drone and missile attacks since July, when Russia left a UN-brokered grain export deal that allowed Kyiv to ship its grain abroad.

The Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.