US imposes new sanctions on Iranian, Russian shipping firms to disrupt ballistic missile transfers

The US Department of State has announced new sanctions aimed at curbing Iran’s destabilizing activities, specifically targeting its transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, which supports Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, according to a State Department spokesperson’s announcement on Tuesday.

The new sanctions highlight the threat posed by the expanding military collaboration between Iran and Russia, which is seen as a significant risk to European security and global stability.

The new sanctions include the designation of the Iranian national airline company IRAN AIR, which is accused of materially contributing to the transfer of arms and related materials for Iran, particularly aiding the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and its Quds Force. IRAN AIR is involved in transporting sensitive, western-origin goods and proliferation-sensitive materials to Iran, including UAVs used by Iran and provided to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei looks at an Iranian drone during his visit to the IRGC Aerospace Force achievements exhibition in Tehran, Iran November 19, 2023. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA via REUTERS)

Additionally, the US State Department has imposed sanctions on two Russia-based shipping companies. The first is VAFA WHOLESALE LTD, which owns vessels used to transport Iranian UAVs and their equipment through the Caspian Sea. and the second company is SEA RIVER SERVICE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, which owns vessels involved in transporting munitions from Iran to Russia.

Target Iranian entities over military support to Russia

These sanctions build on previous measures taken by the Department of State to counter Iran’s military cooperation with Russia, with earlier designations occurring in February 2024, October 2023, May 2023, and December 2022. The US government remains committed to using all available tools to disrupt and counteract Iran’s weapons exports that support Russia's military activities.

As of Tuesday, all of IRAN AIR, VAFA WHOLESALE LTD, and SEA RIVER SERVICE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY’s properties, assets, and entities in the US or controlled by US persons are blocked and must be reported to the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control Department (OFAC). Any entities owned 50% or more by these blocked persons are also blocked. US persons are not allowed to conduct transactions involving these blocked assets unless authorized by OFAC.

This includes restrictions on providing or receiving money, goods, or services from the blocked individuals. Additionally, the entry of these companies into the US is also suspended.