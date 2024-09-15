'He who travels puts himself at risk': Rabbi, Ukrainian officials warn of annual Uman pilgrimage

Rabbi Binyamin Hota, a rabbi and halachic judge, issued a halachic ruling forbidding travel to Uman in Ukraine during Rosh Hashanah, Arutz Sheva reported Sunday.

While speaking on the Kol Barama radio show, the rabbi expressed concerns about the possibility of Jews being harmed when visiting Uman. He reportedly said, according to Arutz Sheva, "Who assures me that the Iranians do not get permission to be in Russia in disguise, or that two missiles, two Katyushas, will land in the center of Uman ... will someone assure me?"

Hota said, "In my humble opinion, it is forbidden to fly to Uman this year; he who travels puts himself at risk."

Uman is a pilgrimage site that is visited by thousands of religious Israeli Jews annually, despite the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia and safety concerns pertaining to travel in the country.

Breslov hasidim traditionally spend Rosh Hashanah at the grave of Rabbi Nahman of Breslov, something that has not changed in the last couple of years since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Jews in the streets of Uman, a day after the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, September 18, 2023. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

In 2022, despite Israel putting out a travel warning and Ukraine saying it could not guarantee the safety of people who traveled to Uman, thousands still made the trip.

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry warned Israelis not to make the pilgrimage this year due to the war with Russia, Ynet reported on Thursday.

Ukraine warns pilgrims against travel

The message, according to the Ynet report, stated, "Due to Russia's ongoing military attack against Ukraine, we warn that the current security situation poses a real threat to human life and safety. The safety and peace of pilgrims arriving in Ukraine cannot be guaranteed."

"In light of this, the Foreign Affairs Ministry urges people to refrain from the pilgrimage this year as part of Rosh Hashanah celebrations."

Another statement from Kyiv, quoted by Ynet, noted that pilgrims should be aware of Ukraine's situation in the war, including martial law, freedom of movement, a curfew, patrols, and bans on mass events. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

They also stated that there are not enough shelters in Uman to protect large numbers of pilgrims and that there is limited medical staff to provide treatments.

Ariella Marsden contributed to this report.