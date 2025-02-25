'Hard to comprehend' Israel's vote against Ukraine, says country's ambassador

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel said he found it "hard to comprehend" Israel's decision to vote no to a resolution condemning the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine and “promoting a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace” in the latter.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ambassador Yevhen Korniychuk, shared his disappointment at Israel being among the 18 countries who voted no to a Monday UN General Assembly resolution which "reaffirms Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity." The US also voted against, while 65 countries abstained and 93 voted in favor.

Korniychuk added that the resolution called "for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with the United Nations Charter."

This marks the first time both Israel and the US have voted against Ukraine since the Russian invasion in 2022.

The wording of resolution A/ES-11/L.10 refers to Russia's "aggression against Ukraine," and demands an "immediate cessation of the hostilities by the Russian Federation against Ukraine."

"Unfortunately, the State of Israel found itself among 18 nations who opposed supporting basic principles of truth and democracy," said Korniychuk.

He added that he has been receiving calls from "Israeli ministers, Members of Knesset, and ordinary citizens that are saying how ashamed they feel because of this voting."

Korniychuk also thanked Israelis for supporting Ukraine since the invasion began.

"I am repeating again and again that the people of Ukraine and Israel are one big family that feels the pain of each other," he continued.

"That is why it is so hard to comprehend the position of the officials of the State of Israel, the state that is at war after being unprovokedly attacked, the state that, like Ukraine, is fighting for its right to exist."

US pressure on Israel

Maariv reported that the Israel 'no' vote came as a result of, or in the context of, “massive American pressure.”

According to Axios, the Trump administration tried, and failed, to pressure Ukraine to not submit the resolution and later submitted an alternative resolution. The US version - A/ES-11/L.11 - called for a "swift end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine" but did not specifically condemn Russia.

When asked why the US voted no, President Trump told reporters on Monday, "I would rather not explain it now, but it's sort of self-evident."

Trump has recently attempted to renew relations with Russia, and in recent days called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator."

Voting past of Israel, Ukraine at the UN

While this is the first time Israel has voted against Ukraine, it has abstained from voting in the past.

In November 2022, Israel abstained from voting at the UNGA after the UN said Russia should be required to pay reparations to Ukraine for war-related damages.

The UN resolution said Russia "must bear the legal consequences of all of its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts."

This abstention came just a few days after Ukraine voted with the Palestinians on a resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to consider whether Israel’s “occupation” of the West Bank should be viewed as illegal annexation.

In July 2023, the then-Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky told Ukrainian outlet ZN.UA that Ukraine supports 90% of anti-Israel decisions in the United Nations.

"This is unusual considering Kyiv often turns to the Israeli authorities for various requests," he said. "If Ukraine sees Israel as a friendly nation and makes requests from it, then it needs to support us in the matters that are important to us just as Israel works with Ukraine on matters important to it."

In the ten years between 2015-2025, Ukraine did not vote in favor of a single 'pro-Israel' resolution. It voted against Israel in 75% of the votes, and abstained for the other 25%, according to the UN Watch Country Database.

However, in March 2024, Israel voted in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution on Thursday demanding an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for civilian protection.