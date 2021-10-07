The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran-Saudi talks have gone a 'good distance' - Iran's foreign minister

Three rounds of Saudi-Iranian talks were held in Iraq in the months before Iran's new hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, took office in August.

OCTOBER 7, 2021 18:24
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrives to attend the G20 meeting of foreign and development ministers in Matera, Italy, June 29, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI)
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrives to attend the G20 meeting of foreign and development ministers in Matera, Italy, June 29, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI)
Talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia have gone a "good distance," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference in Beirut on Thursday, referring to efforts to improve ties.
Iran and Saudi Arabia, the leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, have been rivals for years, backing allies fighting proxy wars in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere. They cut diplomatic ties in 2016. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed on Sunday that his government had held its first round of direct talks with Iran's new government last month, part of a process begun earlier this year to reduce tensions.
Three rounds of Saudi-Iranian talks were held in Iraq in the months before Iran's new hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, took office in August.
Will Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi lead the breakout to military-grade uranium? (credit: REUTERS) Will Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi lead the breakout to military-grade uranium? (credit: REUTERS)
Prince Faisal said the latest round had taken place on September 21 but did not say where. The date coincided with a speech by Raisi at the UN General Assembly in New York.


