Foreign Ministry on Iran President's speech: 'Danger to the Middle East'

"The Iranian regime is a clear and immediate danger to the Middle East and world peace," the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated in response to Iranian President Raisi's speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

"The new government in Iran, headed by Raisi and most of its ministers, are the extremist face of a regime that has harmed Iranian citizens for more than 40 years, encouraging and financing terrorism and destabilizing the entire Middle East," they countinued.

"Raisi continues to fool the international community with a speech full of lies and cynicism. The international community must condemn the Iranian regime and prevent in any way the possibility that weapons and nuclear capability will fall into the hands of these extremists."