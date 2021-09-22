The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Foreign Ministry on Iran President's speech: 'Danger to the Middle East'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 00:14
"The Iranian regime is a clear and immediate danger to the Middle East and world peace," the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated in response to Iranian President Raisi's speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. 
"The new government in Iran, headed by Raisi and most of its ministers, are the extremist face of a regime that has harmed Iranian citizens for more than 40 years, encouraging and financing terrorism and destabilizing the entire Middle East," they countinued.
"Raisi continues to fool the international community with a speech full of lies and cynicism. The international community must condemn the Iranian regime and prevent in any way the possibility that weapons and nuclear capability will fall into the hands of these extremists."
Man injured in shooting incident in Lower Galilee area
Passenger takes two people hostage on bus in Germany - police
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 10:45 PM
Five dead, 50 injured in Burundi grenade blast
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 10:42 PM
72-year-old man dies after trying to help a dehydrated family on a hike
Diesel tankers brought by Hezbollah from Iran heading towards Lebanon
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 09:33 PM
Iranian President Raisi addresses UN General Assembly
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 08:52 PM
Aharon Abuhatzira, former MK and Minister of Religious Affairs, dies
Gilboa crossing to open Wednesday after Rosh Hashanah closure
Two illegal residents arrested on Highway One for Nahariya car ramming
Houthis rally in north Yemen as their fighters push south
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 07:05 PM
30-year-old found shot dead in Negev, third murder in 24 hours
France's Macron to host Lebanese PM Mikati on Friday - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 06:09 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes offshore Bio-Bio, Chile
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 04:34 PM
IDF arrests man attempting to enter Israel from Gaza
UN concerned at US pushbacks of migrants who may need asylum
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 01:15 PM
