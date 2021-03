Iran says it can be alternative to Suez after ship stuck

Kazem Jalali, the diplomat in question, is the Iranian ambassador to Moscow. He says that goods can reach Europe by Iran in 20 days and costs can be decreased. “Therefore, it is a superior option to replace the Suez Canal in transit,” Jalali added. Iran has been seeking to develop rail and road links and rehabilitate its ports. “Iran, together with India and Russia, is pushing forward with the sea and rail corridor that could substantially reduce the time and cost of shipping goods from India to Europe,” according to the report. Turkey also wants to use Russia and Iran to reach China for a trade corridor. All of these states want to make sure that Europe will be dependent on them. All of them are authoritarian and want to dominate the trade routes to play a greater role and, in Iran and Russia’s view, reduce US power and western power in general.