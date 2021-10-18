Iran to host international conference on Afghanistan, Taliban

Tehran will host six foreign ministers from every country bordering Afghanistan and Russia on October 27 to discuss the country's future under Taliban rule , foreign reports stated on Monday.

The conference was reportedly announced in Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson address to Iranian media, stating the conference will be attended by foreign ministers from Russia, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

"The six countries will be focused on how they can help form an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the presence of all ethnic groups, and how they can help shape a future of peace and security in Afghanistan, Iranian foreign minister spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh reportedly said.

The six nations last held discussions in a virtual meeting in September.

In January, Iran hosted Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tehran, before his armed group took over Afghanistan in August.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meets Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Bardar in Tehran on Jaunary 31, 2021. (credit: WANA/POOL/REUTERS)

"Taliban has a direct responsibility in maintaining peace and stability and to preserve the health of all Afghan groups including the Hazaras and Shias," Khatibzadeh reportedly added.