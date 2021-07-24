Iranians blast Olympics for praising IRGC ‘terrorist’ who won gold medal

In a statement sent to The Jerusalem Post, United For Navid wrote that it "considers the awarding of an Olympic Gold Medal to Iran marksman Javad Foroughi not only a catastrophe for Iranian sports but also for the international community, and especially the reputation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The 41-year old Foroughi is a current and longtime member of a terrorist organization [IRGC].”

The Olympics sent a congratulatory tweet to its over six million followers with a picture of Foroughi, writing “Golden debut! First place medal.Javad Foroughi wins gold in the air pistol men's final, breaking the Olympic Record on his first Olympic appearance. Well done! @ISSF_Shooting #Shooting.”



United for Navid said the IRGC "has a history of violence and killing not only of Iranian people and protesters there, but also innocent people in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. The IRGC is a designated foreign terrorist organization by the United States."

Iran's regime has a played a critical role in advancing Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad's war against his population, which has resulted in the deaths of over 500,000 people in the fragmented country.

United For Navid noted that it wrote “to the IOC earlier this year and warned them about the possible presence of the military and even politicians serving as athletic representatives of Iran. Officials of the IOC never took any action. Awarding an Olympic gold medal to a member of a terrorist organization is an insult to other athletes and a black mark on the IOC. United for Navid calls for an immediate investigation by the IOC, and until an investigation is completed the suspension of any medal award.”

Ellie Cohanim, the Iranian-born former Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism at the US State Department, tweeted: “What a disgrace for the Olympics. This guy has been outed as a member of the IRGC a designated terrorist organization.” Twitter, the micro-blog platform, was ablaze with criticism of the IOC from Iranians for the IOC praise of the IRGC member.

The Iranian-American human rights activist Lawdan Bazargan tweeted: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corp is the equivalent of SS or ‘political soldiers’ of the Nazi Party of Hitler. I was arrested in June 1985 by IRGC members when I was 16 & spent 2 weeks in their jails before transfer to Evin prison. Why @Olympics allows a member of IRGC to compete?”



