The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Iranians blast Olympics for praising IRGC ‘terrorist’ who won gold medal

United for Navid said the IRGC "has a history of violence and killing not only of Iranian people and protesters there, but also innocent people in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. The IRGC is a designated foreign terrorist organization by the United States."

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JULY 24, 2021 21:29
Jul 24, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Javad Foroughi celebrates winning the gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Men's Final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Asaka Shooting Range (photo credit: REUTERS)
Jul 24, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Javad Foroughi celebrates winning the gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Men's Final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Asaka Shooting Range
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 The Iranian human rights athletic organization United for Navid and Iranians on social media on Saturday slammed the International Olympics Committee for posting a tweet in praise of an Iranian marksman Javad Foroughi who won a gold medal at the Tokyo games because he is a member of a US sanctioned terrorist organization.
In a statement sent to The Jerusalem Post, United For Navid wrote that it "considers the awarding of an Olympic Gold Medal to Iran marksman Javad Foroughi not only a catastrophe for Iranian sports but also for the international community, and especially the reputation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The 41-year old Foroughi is a current and longtime member of a terrorist organization [IRGC].”
The Olympics sent a congratulatory tweet to its over six million followers with a picture of Foroughi, writing “Golden debut! First place medal.Javad Foroughi wins gold in the air pistol men's final, breaking the Olympic Record on his first Olympic appearance. Well done! @ISSF_Shooting #Shooting.”
United for Navid is named after the executed champion Greco-Roman wrestler Navid Afkari, who was imprisoned and tortured by the Islamic Republic of Iran for his participation against the theocratic regime in 2018. The regime executed Navid in September, 2020. Masih Alinejad ,the Iranian-American journalist and women's rights activist, along with the Iranian-American former Greco-Roman wrestler Sardar Pashaei ,spearhead the United for Navid campaign. Pashaei coached Iran’s Greco-Roman national team and was a decorated international wrestler.
United for Navid said the IRGC "has a history of violence and killing not only of Iranian people and protesters there, but also innocent people in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. The IRGC is a designated foreign terrorist organization by the United States."
Iran's regime has a played a critical role in advancing Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad's war against his population, which has resulted in the deaths of over 500,000 people in the fragmented country.
United For Navid noted that it wrote “to the IOC earlier this year and warned them about the possible presence of the military and even politicians serving as athletic representatives of Iran. Officials of the IOC never took any action. Awarding an Olympic gold medal to a member of a terrorist organization is an insult to other athletes and a black mark on the IOC. United for Navid calls for an immediate investigation by the IOC, and until an investigation is completed the suspension of any medal award.”
Ellie Cohanim, the Iranian-born former Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism at the US State Department,  tweeted: “What a disgrace for the Olympics. This guy has been outed as a member of the IRGC a designated terrorist organization.” Twitter, the micro-blog platform, was ablaze with criticism of the IOC from Iranians for the IOC praise of the IRGC member.
The Iranian-American human rights activist Lawdan Bazargan tweeted: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corp is the equivalent of SS or ‘political soldiers’ of the Nazi Party of Hitler. I was arrested in June 1985 by IRGC members when I was 16 & spent 2 weeks in their jails before transfer to Evin prison. Why @Olympics allows a member of IRGC to compete?”


Tags Iran olympics IRGC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's meddling with the vaccination of Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why is Israel's state budget so important for the fight against Iran?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Between Ben & Jerry’s and ‘Ahed’s Knee’

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s bad for Israel when the US has a dim view of itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Olympics during war and during COVID

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
3

20% of Americans believe microchips are inside COVID-19 vaccines - study

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
4

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: Israel launches ‘Happy Badge’ for weddings and large parties

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prepares to adress the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by