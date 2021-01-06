The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Iran's view of Biden as restrained could lead to hitting Israel harder, INSS

INSS said that threats from Iranian proxies in the North, including Hezbollah and from proxies in Syria, “are the greatest military threat in 2021."

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 6, 2021 14:16
US PRESIDENT-ELECT Joe Biden announces Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for secretary of transportation in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT-ELECT Joe Biden announces Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for secretary of transportation in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Iran could decide to hit Israel hard in 2021 if it views the incoming Biden administration as restrained, according to the INSS annual report issued on Wednesday.
Covering regular national security issues from Hezbollah to Syria to Hamas, to the impact of normalization and diplomacy with the Palestinian Authority, the report also addresses less conventional security dilemmas like the coronavirus, internal domestic instability and climate change.
Regarding Iran, the report says, “Iran has an ‘open account’ with Israel, and it is possible that Tehran will act aggressively, primarily through its proxies, based on the premise that the new American administration will show restraint in its response and will reduce ‘the maximum pressure’” that it has faced.
Next, the report says that, “Israeli deterrence is strong on all fronts and its enemies do not want war with it, but that due to regional instability, constant friction and the difficulty of controlling dynamic developments, the probability of a [military] deterioration running out of control exists and requires a high level of readiness.”
In particular, INSS writes that threats from Iranian proxies in the North, including Hezbollah and from proxies in Syria, “are the greatest military threat in 2021,” and should be treated as such in terms of how much attention it is given by the defense establishment.
“The coronavirus crisis has not reduced the threat. Israel must also continue to act with determination and proactivity this year to weaken the Iranian-Shiite axis in order to prevent it from building up and strengthening its military front close to Israel,” says the report.
Framing the threat as Israel potentially facing hundreds of precision missiles, the view is that this could strike a strategic blow to Israel’s security and economic stability.
Citing the assassinations of top Iranian officials Qasem Soleimani and Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, ongoing preemptive attacks on Iranian proxies in Syria, the US “maximum pressure” campaign, the coronavirus crisis and the drop in oil prices, there are plenty of reasons which could lead to Iran to lash out.
Despite Lebanon’s instability from the pandemic, economic and political crises, including from major recent explosions in Beirut blamed on the government, INSS says Hezbollah’s military might has not been reduced.
In fact, the report states that Iran and Hezbollah are expected to continue their dreams of trying to establish a precision missile threat on Israel’s borders, as well as to maintain some kind of a limited invasion capability against border villages.
Israel’s attacks on the transportation of precision missiles to the border has slowed, but not stopped the above goals, which could also include attacks emanating from Iraq or Yemen.
INSS recommends continuing attacks on the precision missiles project, while also increasing Israel’s home front defense and preemptive strike capabilities against Hezbollah.
When there is a threat from Iran and its proxies, responses must be carefully considered to get the best long-term results and to fit into a broader strategy.
Concepts like deterrence, victory in conflict and the end-goal of any clash must be continually revisited and updated according to the quickly evolving region.
Another major threat discussed by the report was the Iranian nuclear threat, which was framed as “less pressing in 2021, but presenting a much graver long-term potential threat,” than any other item.
After years of pressure from the Trump administration, INSS writes that the Islamic Republic views the incoming Biden administration as good news for likely being able to reactivate the 2015 nuclear deal.
According to the deal, the US and world powers gave Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for its keeping to various nuclear limits until 2025 and 2030.
The report asserts that Israel must both work hard to coordinate diplomatic positions with Biden regarding Iran’s nuclear program, while also “strengthening a reliable attack option,” should the ayatollahs decide to try to breakout to a nuclear weapon.
In the diplomatic realm, the US should be pressed to extend the nuclear restrictions, improve the IAEA inspections, limit Iran from advanced centrifuge research and ballistic missile testing and contain the Islamic Republic’s destabilizing regional behavior.
Moreover, the INSS says that Israel and the US must reach an understanding about under which circumstances Jerusalem would have a “green light” to preemptively strike Iran’s nuclear program.
Though Biden is expected to remain pro-Israel in his general orientation, the report suggests there will be differences over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“The Palestinian problem also has not disappeared and especially the weakness could pressure and influence the Palestinians... toward violent means,” as they watch Israel march forward with normalization deals with other Arab states.
As such, the report suggests efforts to strengthen the stability of the PA, including pursuing potential interim deals which will maintain an eventual peace horizon.
The Abraham Accords and normalization with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and possibly additional countries in the future “are extremely important from a strategic standpoint, and have a positive impact, both on national security and in the economic sphere,” INSS writes.
Regarding Hamas, the approach should be a prolonged ceasefire along with the release of the civilians and bodies of IDF soldiers held in the Gaza Strip, in exchange for improved civilian conditions and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.
Continued efforts must pursue halting Hamas’s military buildup, says INSS.
Next, the report recommends seeking a deal with Saudi Arabia “which would have far-reaching implications” as well as coordinating new deals with Egypt, Jordan and the PA.
In a section unique to 2020, the report discusses how the coronavirus crisis “has exposed many weak points in the country: a deep and prolonged political crisis, resulting in repeated rounds of elections; paralysis in the government, which is operating without a budget; a faulty and inefficient decision-making process; widening gaps between groups in Israeli society; and a decline in solidarity.”
“For the first time, internal and multi-system dysfunction is listed as one of Israel’s main challenges,” states the report.
Recommendations include already projecting needs and strategies for unpredictable post-corona political, economic and sociological fallout which could extend even into 2022.
Regarding China, the report says, “It is necessary to increase Israel’s knowledge base on China and [to] improve the risk management regarding the relations with China.”
“Israel should maintain its channels for dialogue with Moscow, in order to ensure the freedom of action that Russia gives Israel in Syria, and maintain the greatest possible degree of strategic cooperation with Russia – despite the two countries’ different interests,” in many areas, writes INSS.
INSS is hand-delivering the report to President Reuven Rivlin in an official ceremony this afternoon.


Tags Hezbollah Iran Middle East INSS Qasem Soleimani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

An opportunity for Gulf rapprochement

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen

Israel, the best post-COVID-19 tourist destination - opinion

 By ORIT FARKASH-HACOHEN
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry

 By OMER YANKELEVICH
Micah Halpern

Coronavirus: Get your head out of the sand - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by