ISIS attack kills ten policemen in Iraq

Ten policemen were killed and four injured in an ISIS attack on a guard post near Kirkuk, Iraq.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2021 12:16
A Kurdistan Region Peshmerga looks out at ISIS positions from his frontline near Kirkuk in 2015 (photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
A Kurdistan Region Peshmerga looks out at ISIS positions from his frontline near Kirkuk in 2015
(photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
Islamic State militants killed 10 Iraqi policemen and wounded four during an overnight attack on a guard post near the city of Kirkuk, police sources said on Sunday.
Police sources said the attackers clashed for two hours with police stationed at a village in the town of Rashad, 30 km (18 miles) southwest of northern city of Kirkuk.
Militants used roadside bombs to prevent police reinforcements from reaching the post, destroying three police vehicles, police sources said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Islamic State militants are active in the area and a security source said they were involved.
Separately, at least three Iraqi soldiers were killed and one was wounded on Sunday when gunmen attacked an army checkpoint southeast of the Iraqi city of Mosul, security sources said.
Kurdish Peshmerga (center) leader Hussein Yazdanpanah with his men on the frontline with ISIS west of Kirkuk (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)Kurdish Peshmerga (center) leader Hussein Yazdanpanah with his men on the frontline with ISIS west of Kirkuk (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
Despite the defeat of the Islamic State militant group in 2017, remnants of the group switched to hit-and-run attacks against government forces in different parts of Iraq.


