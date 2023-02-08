The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News Islamic Terrorism

UK counter-terrorism strategy needs to refocus on Islamism -review

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2023 17:11

Updated: FEBRUARY 8, 2023 17:16
People pay their respects to the victims of the deadly suicide bombing in Manchester that took place during an Ariana Grande concert. (photo credit: REUTERS)
People pay their respects to the victims of the deadly suicide bombing in Manchester that took place during an Ariana Grande concert.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Britain's counter-terrorism program "Prevent" must refocus its efforts more on the threat posed by militant Islamism after becoming too concerned with right-wing extremism, an independent review of the often-criticized strategy concluded on Wednesday.

Prevent

"Prevent" is a key strand of Britain’s security apparatus, which was brought in after the September 11 attacks on the United States with the aim of stopping radicalisation and preventing people from going on to commit acts of violence.

But it has been dogged since its inception by allegations that it has been used to spy on Muslim communities, while some of those referred to the program later went on to commit terrorist offenses.

William Shawcross, who was appointed Independent Reviewer of Prevent in January 2021, said it was not doing enough to target "non-violent Islamist extremism." Islamism, often referred to as Islamic fundamentalism, as an ideology was not the same as Islam as a faith, he said.

"Challenging extremist ideology should not be limited to proscribed organizations but should also cover domestic extremists operating below the terrorism threshold who can create an environment conducive to terrorism," he said.

Israel 9/11 Memorial in Emek Ha’arazim (Cedar Valley) near Jerusalem created by Eliezer Weishoff. (credit: AVISHAI TEICHER/WIKIPEDIA) Israel 9/11 Memorial in Emek Ha’arazim (Cedar Valley) near Jerusalem created by Eliezer Weishoff. (credit: AVISHAI TEICHER/WIKIPEDIA)

He also said there had been a "double standard," with the definition of extremist Islamist ideology too narrow and the approach to the extreme right-wing too broad, drawing in mainstream, "mildly controversial" commentary.

"It is correct for Prevent to be increasingly concerned about the growing threat from the extreme right. But the facts clearly demonstrate that the most lethal threat in the last 20 years has come from Islamism, and this threat continues," he said in his review.

Civil rights groups including Amnesty International had criticized the decision to appoint Shawcross because of previous comments he had made about Islam, and boycotted his review, arguing that the strategy itself was flawed.

"One of the most constant and strident accusations is that Prevent unfairly targets Muslims living here. This is simply not the case," Shawcross said. He said some funding for Prevent projects had gone to groups promoting extremist narratives themselves.

The most recent figures showed in the year to the end of March 2022, 6,406 people had been referred to Prevent, with 20% referrals for far-right concerns and 16% over Islamist radicalisation.

The government said it would act on all Shawcross's 34 recommendations.

"Prevent will now ensure it focuses on the key threat of Islamist terrorism," Home Secretary Suella Braverman said, welcoming "this more proportionate approach."

Both Shawcross and Braverman highlighted that in the four years since the review was commissioned, there had been six terrorist attacks, which were all Islamist in nature.

Last November, Ken McCallum, head of the MI5 domestic spy agency, said Islamist militants remained its major concern, but warned that there had been a rise in far-right extremists seeking firearms.



Tags Terrorism United Kingdom islamists islamic jihad extremism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by