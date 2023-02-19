The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News Islamic Terrorism

Facebook is inadvertently fostering terrorist activity - US NGO report

Facebook has created 108 pages for Islamic State in addition to dozens of other pages for terrorist groups including Al-Qaeda

By MAYA ZANGER-NADIS
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 19:06
An ISIS logo posted on one of the StandWithUs administered Facebook accounts after it was hacked (photo credit: STANDWITHUS)
An ISIS logo posted on one of the StandWithUs administered Facebook accounts after it was hacked
(photo credit: STANDWITHUS)

Facebook's algorithm has automatically created over 100 pages for US-designated terrorist groups like Islamic State and Al-Quaeda, according to a new report by the Tech Transparency Project (TTP). 

TTP is a research initiative of non-profit watchdog organization Campaign for Accountability that, according to the TTP website, "uses research, litigation and aggressive communications to expose misconduct and malfeasance in public life." TTP began as the Google Transparency Project in 2016 and has expanded to cover several major tech companies. 

The Capital Research Center, another non-profit watchdog founded during the Reagan administration, described TTP as left-leaning in its politics although the group itself does not claim to identify with a political bent. 

The report highlighted five key points: 

  1. Facebook created 108 pages for Islamic State in addition to dozens of other pages for terrorist groups including Al-Qaeda
  2. These terrorist group pages were generated automatically as users listed the groups in their profiles or "checked in" to terrorist organizations. 
  3. Facebook generated these pages despite its policy banning Islamic State and Al-Qaeda and alleging that its algorithm is trained to detect them.
  4. Some of these automatically generated pages have been living on Facebook for years, racking up likes and posts with terrorist propaganda and imagery. 
  5. The company could potentially be held responsible for these pages as Facebook not just hosting but actually creating them. 
A MEMBER of ISIS waves the group’s flag in Raqqa (credit: REUTERS)A MEMBER of ISIS waves the group’s flag in Raqqa (credit: REUTERS)

According to the TTP report, this phenomenon was born of a particular quirk in the platform. If a user lists an employer, school or location in their profile or checks into a place, and that employer, school or place does not have an existing page, Facebook automatically creates one. 

Facebook and terror activity are old acquaintances 

Facebook has a checkered past in terms of hosting and inadvertently promoting extremist pages. In his 2010 article "Terror on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube" published in The Brown Journal of World Affairs, University of Haifa professor Gabriel Weimann wrote:

"There are numerous Facebook groups declaring support for paramilitary and nationalist groups that the US government has designated as terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, the Turkish Revolutionary People's Liberation Army and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). The majority of these groups have open pages and anyone interested can read the information, look at the discussion boards, click on links to propaganda videos and join the group."

Weimann also cited Australian counter-terrorism expert Anthony Bergin, who said that terrorists use social media websites as recruitment tools "the same way a pedophile might look at those sites to potentially groom would-be victims." In other words, terrorist organizations could take advantage of sites like Facebook and Twitter to target young, impressionable people and convince them to join a terror organization. 

Even more than recruitment, social media sites are used to give followers specific instructions on carrying out terror attacks. Weimann explained in a 2015 article in the Georgetown Journal of International Affairs that "Youtube videos, as well as Facebook postings, are being used to teach the use of explosives, direct followers to websites with instructional material, promote hacking techniques and share encryption programs."

Attempts to rectify the situation 

The National Whistleblower Center (NWC), a Washington DC-based nonpartisan non-profit organization, published a report in 2019 making similar claims to the recent TTP report supported by data and research provided by a Facebook whistleblower.

The NWC reported that the Congressional Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism chaired by Congressman Max Rose (D-NY) has addressed this issue on the House floor several times over the last several years. Unfortunately, they were able to make little progress aside from sending "several letters to Facebook demanding answers and solutions to the ongoing problem of terror content" and eliciting statements of support from other US lawmakers. 

These longstanding auto-generated Facebook pages, the TTP report concludes, raise serious concerns about the platform's ability to detect and shut down terrorist activity. Especially because, according to Facebook, their detection programs are trained specifically to find ISIS and Al-Qaeda. 



Tags Facebook Hezbollah Terrorism terrorism on the internet Islamic State counterterrorism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
5

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by