WATCH: 'Russia has benefited from our attack,' claims Hamas leader

Khaled Mashal, a leader of the Hamas terrorist organization, claimed in an interview translated by MEMRI TV that Russia intends to use the brutal October 7 attack against Israel as teaching material in its military academies.

“We want the Arab communities in the West to be active and cooperate with superpowers like China and Russia," Mashal said in the interview. "For your information, Russia has benefited from our attack, because we distracted the US from them and from Ukraine.

“China saw our attack as a dazzling example," he continued. "The Russians told us that what happened on October 7 would be taught in military academies."

Hamas political bureau chief Khaled Mashaal. (credit: REUTERS)

He added that "the Chinese are thinking of carrying out a plan in Taiwan, doing what the Al-Qassam Brigades did on October 7. The Arabs are giving the world a master class.”

JUST IN: Hamas Leader Abroad Khaled Mashal Reveals Russian and Chinese Insights- According to Khaled Mashal, Hamas leader abroad, the Russians have informed them that their October 7 operation will be included in military academies' teachings.- Additionally, Mashal… pic.twitter.com/lbH2bai7ZB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 29, 2023

Russia's meetings with Hamas

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Hamas delegation had met with representatives of Russia's foreign ministry but not with President Vladimir Putin or Kremlin officials, the Jerusalem Post reported only a few days before the interview. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Baghiri Kani was also in the region during the meeting.

Hamas' statement praised the efforts of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and foreign ministry to end what it called "the crimes of Israel that are supported by the West," according to Russia's RIA news agency. Advertisement

What happened on October 7?

On October 7, Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and brutally murdered 1400 men, women, and children. On top of the massacre, Hamas kidnapped over 200 Israelis and dual nationals.

Since the attack, dubbed "Black Shabbat," Hamas has continued to indiscriminately launch rockets killing both Israeli and Palestinian civilians.

TOVAH LAZAROFF and REUTERS contributed to this report.