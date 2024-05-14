ISIS-inspired terror attack against British Jewry thwarted, suspects charged

Walid Saadaoui, 36, and Amar Hussein, 50, were arrested in northern England and have now appeared before court after the pair allegedly planned an Islamic State-inspired attack on the Jewish community in the North West, according to local police and media reports on Tuesday.

The two men, who were arrested last week, had also reportedly planned to attack police and members of the military.

The men had allegedly planned to use automatic weapons to cause multiple fatalities, according to the Manchester Evening News.

They appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court on Tuesday charged with the preparation of terrorist acts between Dec 13 2023 and May 9 2024.

The men refused to speak beyond confirming their identities, according to the local Manchester paper. A Jewish man walks with young Jewish boys in Golders Green, London, January 10 , 2015. The Community Security Trust (CST), which provides security advice to Britain's estimated 260,000 Jews, said police in London and Manchester in northern England had agreed to increase patrols at synagogues and ot (credit: REUTERS/PAUL HACKETT)

Accusations by the prosecutor

Prosecutor Rebecca Waller was cited by the Telegraph as having told the court: “Mr Saadoui and Mr Hussein, are said to have planned an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack in the UK during which they intended to cause multiple fatalities using automatic weapons.

“The main targets of their attack plans were the Jewish community in the northwest of England and members of both law enforcement and military.

“Both defendants took significant steps to prepare, and by May 2024 had reached the point at which, they believed, they were in a position in which they were ready to launch the attack. Bilel Saadoui is Walid Saadoaui’s younger brother.“The evidence the Crown say indicates that Bilel Saadaoui was the trusted confidante for his brother knowing he was making plans.”

Saadaoui, a third individual charged, allegedly funded his brother, giving him £17,000 in cash and gave a key for another safe containing £75,000.

Police comment on the case

GMP Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said the details of the case “will be understandably distressing and likely to have a significant impact on the communities within Greater Manchester and beyond”.

In a statement, he added: “Everyone should feel safe in our region regardless of their religion or race.

“We have been working closely with community groups and key stakeholders to address concerns and we will continue to update them throughout this case.

“Local officers across Greater Manchester will continue to listen and act on concerns alongside partners to protect the public and keep you safe.

“The action we have taken so far follows a long-running and carefully managed investigation, and we do not believe that there is a wider risk to the public connected to this case.

“Should you have any concerns about your safety or any suspicious activity in your area, then I would encourage you to contact the police.”

Potts later added “Today’s first court appearance has outlined some concerning and distressing details about a suspected terrorist plot that we allege was being planned by suspects from Greater Manchester.

“Firstly, we know how significant the impact of this will be. Particularly for our Jewish community in Greater Manchester and across the country.

“We have worked closely with the Community Security Trust, community groups and key stakeholders prior to today’s hearing, and we will continue to update them and support them throughout the course of this case.

“The wider public will understandably be alarmed too.

“Our preventative action has followed a long-running and carefully-managed investigation.

“We are committed to making sure all communities are safe, and we do not currently believe there is any wider risk directly connected to this case.

“We also know it’s important that communities feel safe. Local officers will continue to listen and act on concerns alongside partners to protect the public and keep you safe.

“This is a reminder that the threat of terrorism always remains, but also of how hard our specialist officers are working to prevent our communities from suffering harm.

“If you do see anything suspicious or have concerns, please call the police and we will do whatever is necessary to keep you safe.”

Northern Regional Director of the Community Security Trust Amanda Bomsztyk also added, “These are very serious allegations of a plan to commit a terrorist attack against British Jews at a time of record antisemitic hate crime levels. This is one of a number of recent and ongoing cases that demonstrate why the Jewish community needs such extensive security measures and why our continuing partnership with police and government is so vital.

“CST thanks Greater Manchester Police and other agencies for their work in this case, and we will continue to work closely with police to provide reassurance and protection for the Jewish community. We urge everyone in the community to continue as normal, remain alert and report any antisemitism or suspicious activity at Jewish locations to CST and to the police.”