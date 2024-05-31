‘Long live October 7’ chanted in defiance of Vancouver police, calls for global intifada sound

A protest in Vancouver praised the October 7 Massacre as the beginning of a global intifada on Monday, in support of an anti-Israel activists who had been arrested and was facing possible charges after glorifying the pogrom and advocating for terrorist organization at an April protest.

Masir Badil Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement Leader and alleged Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine operative Khaled Barakat led the Canadian crowd in chants of “long live October 7.”

“What happened on October 7 was the beginning of the great intifada,” Barakat told the crowd at a the Vancouver Art Gallery Robson Square. “It started in Gaza, and it’s led by Gaza, and it has reached Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen.”

Barakat, in a video published by Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network Vancouver on Instagram on Thursday, explained that October 7 showed that defeating Israel was possible.

AS WITH Canada’s southern neighbor, many of the protesters occupying college and university campuses in Canada are not students but professional activists. Pictured here, both sides protest at the University of Toronto earlier this month. Uploaded on 23/5/2024 (credit: REUTERS/COLE BURSTON)

'International intifada'

“Now it truly is an International intifada. Supporting October 7 means being part of this international intifada. When you support Palestinian resistance, you honor the raising of the Palestinian flag. When you say with a loud and clear voice ‘long live October 7’ you will understand that this great Palestinian people decided to end their miseries and end this nightmare called Israel.”