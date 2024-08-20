UN omits October 7 victims from universal remembrance exhibit for fatalities of terror

Israel's former Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, posted a video on Tuesday accusing the UN of failing to allocate a place of commemoration for the victims of October 7 on the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

"Tomorrow marks the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism."

"Soon, it will be a year since October 7, the most horrific terror attack since the Holocaust. Yet, the disgraceful UN did not see fit to include even a single Israeli terror victim(!) in the exhibition it is presenting for this day of remembrance."

"There are no words to describe how morally corrupt and twisted the UN is. It's simply a disgrace."

Victims of the October 7 massacre

October 7 saw over 1,200 Israelis massacred by Hamas, a designated terrorist organization by the US, UK, and EU.

There are still 109 hostages in Hamas captivity, many of them confirmed to have died during the war in Gaza.