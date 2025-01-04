'Upset' about Gaza, three divorces and money problems: What is known about the New Orleans attacker

The New Year’s Day New Orleans attacker, who killed 14 people and wounded tens more in a ramming attack, had planned to use a transmitter to detonate two explosives near the attack, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) said in a statement on Friday.

The explosives included nails and were made of galvanized pipe with end caps, according to Sky News. US Homeland Security noted this is a tactic often used to “to increase the amount of shrapnel propelled by the explosion” and create further damage.

Authorities suspect the attacker, who was killed by police at the scene after he opened fire, was Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42. Jabbar. Once a US Army veteran, Jabbar was reportedly later inspired by the Islamic State terror group - and a flag belonging to the group was recovered from the scene of the ramming.

Jabbar’s pull to ISIS allegedly came as he experienced financial hardships and began the process for a third divorce, according to NBC News. Citing court documents, the news agency reported that Jabbar was making a monthly income of $7,876.70, but his expenses totaled around $9,000.

The attacker reportedly placed two explosives on both sides of Bourbon Street - a stretch of road known for its nightlife and bars. Neither device exploded, although the attacker had planned a third mode for his assault on partygoers - police located two weapons in the car used for the attack. Police officers stand at the scene where a truck drove into a large crowd on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. January 1, 2025 in this screengrab taken from a video. (credit: ABC Affiliate WGNO/Handout via REUTERS)

During his investigation, Jabbar led authorities to discover he burnt his rental apartment in Houston down, authorities announced on Friday. Despite the fire, investigators reportedly discovered bomb-making materials at the house, on Mandeville Street.

The FBI confirmed in a statement they believe Jabbar set the fire, using accelerants, “in his effort to destroy it and other evidence of his crime.”

The original target

Despite planning for a multi-pronged attack, based on videos he shared on Facebook, Jabbar had first intended to harm his family and his friends. The videos also showed Jabbar claiming to have joined ISIS “before this summer.”

"There were five videos posted on Jabbar’s Facebook account, which are time stamped beginning at 1:29 a.m. and the last at 3:02 a.m.," Christopher Raia of the FBI said Thursday. "In the first video, Jabbar explains he originally planned to harm his family and friends, but was concerned the news headlines would not focus on the 'war between the believers and the disbelievers.'"

It is unclear how observant Jabbar’s family is, though NBC News reported that his mother is a Christian who converted to Islam in order to marry his father. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

About the suspected attacker

Jabbar’s half-brother Abdur Jabbar told ABC News, "This is completely outside [Jabbar’s] character" and that he is "one of the nicest guys you’d ever meet -- [he] would not hurt a fly."

"Maybe he was dealing with some mental health issues that I didn't know about that he didn't, you know, alert the family to," the younger brother said. "Maybe being isolated, you know, weighed in on him."

"I don't know," he added. "I can't imagine what would drive anybody to do anything like this."

"Our hearts and prayers and thoughts go out to those families and those who witnessed this tragedy," he said.

While Jabbar rarely discussed religion at home, he expressed distress at the Israel-Hamas War, his brother told NBC News.

“He was upset about what’s happening in Palestine,” Abdur-Rahim Jabbar said. He remembered his brother saying, “It was genocide on both sides.”

Jabbar’s relatives were not the only ones taken by surprise after news broke of the attack, so too were his high school friends and seniors in the military, according to NBC News.

“He was a great soldier, someone who showed discipline and dedication,” Commander Rich Groen reportedly claimed.

“He was very grounded, reserved, quiet,” said high school peer Chris Pousson.