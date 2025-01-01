vehicle ramming into crowd in New Orleans kills 10, driver reportedly fired weapon

At least 10 people were killed when a vehicle rammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on Wednesday, local media 4WWL reported citing police. The vehicle was described in The Mirror as a pick-up truck.

As many as 30 people have been wounded in the ramming, according to multiple media reports.

Without numbering the casualties, CBS News spoke with a witness who claimed the driver left the vehicle and began firing a weapon. Police reportedly returned the fire.

The City of NOLA’s emergency preparedness campaign warned of a mass casualty event and advised people stay away from the area.

"The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street," NOLA said. "Public safety partners are responding on scene."

Police statements

A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson told CBS News "Initial reports show a car may have plowed into a group of people. Injuries are unknown but there are reported fatalities."

The ramming came during the early hours of New Year's day, local time, with reports indicating the streets were filled with party revellers enjoying the festivities.

Bourbon Street is known for its vibrant nightlife, the New York Post reported.

Last week, five people were killed and hundreds wounded when a vehicle rammed into a Christmas market in Germany.