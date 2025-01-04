'A direct threat': Lion's Den terror flag waved near pro-Hamas rally in Toronto

Toronto Police are investigating an incident on New Year’s Eve in which a flag for the Palestinian terror group Lion’s Den was waved, the Toronto Sun reported on Thursday.

The flag bearer’s evening plans are still being investigated, though the Sun notes the flag was spotted only a short distance from a pro-Hamas demonstration in Queen’s Quay.

Videos from the protest reveal chants of “Long live the intifada” and “There is only one solution, intifada revolution!”

B’nai Brith Canada said that this was the first time a Lion’s Den flag had been spotted in Canada and that “this flag, emblazoned with symbols of violence, represents not only a glorification of terror but a direct threat to the safety and security of Canadian citizens.” Palestinian gunmen from the Balata Brigade of the Fatah movement's Lions' Den groups carry their weapons during a festival in the Askar refugee camp in the West Bank, December 9, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Noting that Canada has failed to follow the United States and Israel in sanctioning the Lion’s Den group, the Canadian human rights group implored the government to “ensure this flag of terror is never displayed on Canadian soil again.”

“Ignoring this threat only emboldens those who seek to divide us and import violence and hate into Canada,” the group wrote.

Who are the Lion's Den?

The terror group, centered in Nablus’ Old City, emerged in 2022, according to the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Lions’ Den reportedly benefits from cooperation and coordination with other Palestinian terror groups - namely Palestinian Islamic Jihad‘s al-Quds Brigades, Fatah‘s al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and Hamas‘ Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

In October 2022, Lions’ Den claimed responsibility for several drive-by shootings in the Nablus area and an attack on the West Bank settlement of Har Bracha - targeting both Israeli civilians and military personnel. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The terror group has also been responsible for the killing of a number of Palestinians, according to the US State Department. In September 2022, Palestinian civilians were killed in the crossfire between the Lions’ Den and the Palestinian Authority Security Forces in Nablus.

The group also claimed to have executed a “traitor” in 2023, believing him to have been an Israeli spy. A security source in Nablus told AFP that the man was shot dead in the city’s Old City. Some reports have claimed the man was being blackmailed to provide information for Israel as the state had footage of him engaging in sexual relations with another man, although the reports couldn’t be verified.