Copenhagen orders extradition of Swedish teen suspected of attacking Israeli embassies 

A Copenhagen City Court ruled that a 17-year-old suspect, believed to have attacked Israeli embassies in both Denmark and Sweden, should be extradited, according to a Wednesday statement by Senior Prosecutor Cecilia Holmbom.

The teenager, a Swedish citizen, is suspected of detonating hand grenades near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen and shooting at the Israeli embassy in Stockholm in October 2024. There were no casualties in either incident.

“I have requested that the young man be handed over from Denmark to Sweden for prosecution through a Nordic arrest warrant. The man is in custody in Denmark on suspicion of the bombing at the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen on October 2, 2024. Sweden and Denmark have had close cooperation for some time,” wrote Senior Prosecutor Cecilia Holmbom.

Israel's embassy in Denmark, in a Facebook post, expressed shock over the explosions but said it had full confidence in the Danish police handling the investigation. Police secures the area near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm after a suspected shooting on October 1, 2024 (credit: ANDERS WIKLUND/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Image)

Legal proceedings have also been pursued against a 20-year-old Swede who is believed to have acted as an accomplice.

Tehran's role in attacks

In addition to the attacks on the embassies, the teenager is also suspected of murdering a man who was found shot to death in the Swedish town of Hallstahammar in September.

Iran has been accused by experts, most notably those belonging to Sweden's security service Sapo, of orchestrating a range of attacks on Jewish and Israeli interests in the West.