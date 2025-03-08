Iraqi man, with former refugee status in US, admits to providing material support to ISIS

Abdulrahman Mohammed Hafedh Alqaysi, a 28-year-old Iraqi national who gained legal permanent residence in Texas after receiving refugee status, entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to provide material support to ISIS, the US Justice Department announced on Friday.

Alqaysi was said to have used his knowledge of technology to send instructional videos to ISIS members on how to hack computers, steal credit card information, and construct fake documents.

For five years, from 2015 until 2020, Alqaysi developed and posted logos for the Islamist terror organization as part of the Kalachnikov team.

ISIS fighters. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Alqaysi, who will be sentenced in June, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

The others charged

The Iraqi national was charged along with his cousin Mohammed Amer Faisal Al Qaysi, 26, another former Iraqi refugee, and 32-year-old Hami Jamshid who is also goes by the name Jamshid Ahmadzai, according to ABC Houston.

Jamshid was considered to be a naturalized citizen in the US and was charged with three counts of making a false statement in a naturalization application.