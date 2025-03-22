Germany sentences three teenagers with planning ISIS-inspired terrorist attack

Three teenagers were charged in the regional court in Dusseldorf with planning a terror attack in Germany, Bild reported on Saturday.

The group, of two 16-year-old and 17-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy, were considering targeting a church, synagogue, or police station.

Planning the attack

Each member of the group was sentenced to three years for planning murders and arson. The court heard that the group had radicalized themselves with online content published by ISIS.

Court spokeswoman Dr. Vera Drees said: "Ultimately, they were determined to enter police stations or places of worship (churches, synagogues) while many people were present, set them on fire with Molotov cocktails, and use firearms and stabbings to kill as many people as possible."

The trio and another young man had already been sentenced to two years probation for planning a terror attack in April 2024 but reportedly decided to carry out another terrorist attack within two months of the sentencing.