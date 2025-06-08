Antisemitic neo-Nazi group ‘the Base’ to hold training event in US - report

International neo-Nazi terrorist group the Base is allegedly planing a paramilitary training event in the United States, the Guardian reported Saturday.

Founded in 2018 by a former Pentagon contractor living in Russia and currently suspected of spying for the Kremlin, the Base is a white supremacist neo-Nazi accelerationist terrorist group centered around militant white nationalism.

The Base was founded with the belief that a race war is coming and reportedly engages in “Hitlerian ideology.”

According to the George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, the Base’s organizational model relies on the concept of “leaderless resistance,” a term coined by neo-Nazi Louis Beam, where small cells operate independently of one another. Using this model means that cells are less likely to draw the attention of law enforcement and intelligence services, as they don’t interact as much with each other.

The Base previously boasted nearly 50 US members before a years-long FBI counter-terrorism operation where over a dozen members were arrested, and the group was largely dissolved.

The Base now largely operates in Ukraine, as many of its US members were arrested during a years-long FBI counter-terrorism operation. A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read ''my honor is my loyalty'' (credit: LASZIO BALOGH/REUTERS)

Currently, many of the group’s missions have focused on sabotage within Ukraine to weaken the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which has only given weight to the allegations that leader Rinaldo Nazzaro is a Kremlin spy.

The group believes Trump's administration will not arrest them

However, with the election of US President Donald Trump, the group “saw an opportunity in a potential administration uninterested in policing white supremacy,” the Guardian wrote.

“The Base in [the] USA is preparing for an upcoming national training event. This one might be our most attended training event in [the] USA in a while. We could really use some financial support to help our members with travel expenses,” the terror group wrote in a post soliciting crypto donations.

“When you donate money to the Base, you’re investing in a White Defense Force that’s aiming to protect white people from political persecution and physical destruction.”