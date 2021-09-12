The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
EU official: Idea of end of western civilization growing among terrorists

The European Union hopes to cut an intelligence-sharing deal with Israel.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 17:51
A European Union flag flies outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
A European Union flag flies outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
EU Director for Security Laurent Muschel on Sunday said that “the idea of the end of western civilization is appealing to more and more youngsters” being drawn into terrorist causes.
Speaking at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT)'s Annual International Conference on Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University in Herzilya, Muschel said that an increasing number of adolescents in Germany and other parts of Europe are becoming radicalized into militancy due to their perception that history is on their side against the West.
This trend has only increased following the victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan.
He said that terrorism which Europe is currently facing is “less organized and involves more lone wolves” with lower quality weapons, but that this is simply an evolution of the terrorist threat from being more centralized and based around larger terror groups.
Further, he said that “the threat could increase with returning fighters from Syria and Iraq fighters…a lot of people tried to go to Syria and Iraq and were prevented,” and sent to prison where they were further radicalized and will soon be released onto the streets in large numbers.
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
Also, Muschel said that he hoped that the EU and Israel would soon conclude negotiations regarding a deal to much more efficiently share law enforcement information.
Muschel implied that the former Israeli government had not pursued completing this deal, saying that he hoped there would be greater interest from the current government.
The top EU security official said he hoped the deal would be “signed in the coming months.”
Next, he warned that radicalization of Muslims in Europe online is now more dangerous than such potential problems in certain mosques.
Further, he said that the battle of the EU to get social media giants to quickly remove terrorist content is constant, but is not near being over and that the West cannot waver on this issue.
Consistently combating terror financing also remains a continuing challenge and goal of the EU, he said.
In addition, Musche said the EU would continue “to work hand in hand with the Jewish community in Europe to better protect the Jewish community.”


Tags European Union Terrorism conference intelligence
