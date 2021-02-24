Israel signs agreement to equip German military with Trophy AP

The system will be used for the German fleet of Leopard 2 tanks, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. It added that the program was led by the ministry’s Directorate of Defense R&D (MAFAT) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The Trophy system, produced by Rafael, is considered among the world’s most effective active protection systems, securing armored vehicles from a range of anti-tank missiles and rocket fire.

It is a combat-proven mechanism that has been operational in the IDF for almost a decade and is integrated into the Merkava Mark IV and Namer APCs. Its capabilities have been demonstrated in numerous military operations and have saved the lives of countless IDF soldiers.

The agreement was signed by Defense Ministry Director-General Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel, and by an official in the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service-Support.

It includes the provision of systems for a company of tanks, interceptors and spare parts as well as operational and technical training. The systems will be delivered over the next several years.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said following the signing that “once again, we see the appreciation that leading security institutions around the world have for Israel's innovation and technology.

“Like any development of the Directorate of Defense R&D (MAFAT), the Trophy is first and foremost a life-saving measure,” Gantz said. “It is the product of Israel’s groundbreaking defense industry, which is crucial to strengthening the state’s security.

“Germany’s expression of confidence in an Israeli system emphasizes the important relationship and close cooperation between our countries and highlights the strength of Israel’s industries,” he said.

Brig.-Gen. Yaniv Rotem, head of the Directorate of Research and Development in the DDR&D, said: “This is a significant agreement, which further deepens the excellent relations between our countries. We thank the German Ministry of Defense for its expression of confidence in our defense establishment and in Israel’s industries. We are confident that the system will maximize the protection and capabilities of Germany’s MBTs.”

Col. Jürgen Schmidt, head of the Combat Division of the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr, said: "We are looking forward to using the very well-established Israeli Trophy System for the protection of our Main Battle Tank Leopard 2. We would like to thank the Ministry of Defense of the State of Israel for its excellent cooperation with respect to advanced active protection systems for the benefit of German troops."

Dr. Ran Gozali, executive vice president and head of Rafael’s Land and Naval Systems Division, said that “Germany is joining a group of nations who have chosen the Trophy APS to protect their troops and assets from the ever-increasing threat of anti-armor warfare. We are thankful to the German government for joining other user nations and for their confidence in our system and our experience, and we look forward to working with KMW.”