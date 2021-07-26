Israel ‘deeply concerned’ about Turkish ‘provocations’ in Cyprus

“We share the deep concern over the provocative moves that Turkey is leading in Cyprus,” Lapid said in a meeting with Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides in Jerusalem.

The ministers discussed “the necessary steps that can be taken on the matter,” the Foreign Ministry said, in addition to bilateral relations in the areas of trade, water and energy.

Israel has repeatedly expressed support for Cyprus in the past week, after Turkish Cypriots reopened Varosha, a resort that became a no-man’s-land after Turkey invaded the ethnically divided Mediterranean island in 1974, and Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan called for "two states," in a speech in the divided Cypriot capital of Nicosia.

Turkey is the only country that recognizes Northern Cyprus. Greek Cypriots oppose a two-state solution on grounds that the breakaway state in the north is illegal.

The Foreign Ministry said last week that “Israel is following with deep concern recent unilateral Turkish actions and statements regarding the status of Varosha. Israel reiterates its solidarity and full support for Cyprus.”

Relations between Israel and Greece and Cyprus have flourished in recent years, especially through the energy sector, where they are working together on the EastMed natural gas pipeline, as well as military cooperation.

Israel-Turkey ties have soured in the past decade. In recent years, Erdogan harbored Hamas terrorists, accused Israel of genocide and called on Palestinians to take up arms to defend Jerusalem, as well as expelled Israel’s ambassador.