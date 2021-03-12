The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli company making water from thin air comes to help Colombian state

The devices extract drinking water from the air itself, and can provide up to 800 liters of fresh water per day.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 12, 2021 12:13
The Watergen devices donated to Colombia. (photo credit: WATERGEN)
Israel has donated two water extraction devices to help schools in Colombia's rural La Guajira state, amid an ongoing water crisis that has lasted for years.
The crisis has stemmed from the unique ecosystem in the state. Traditionally, the state has survived by planting crops using seasonal rains. But climate change has resulted in prolonged droughts, and the region has increasingly become more desert.
This has led to a severe rise in deaths caused by malnutrition.
These water extraction devices are the ideal solution.
Made by Watergen, the devices extract drinking water from the air itself, and can provide up to 800 liters of fresh water per day. The technology behind it has been widely lauded and has seen widespread use worldwide.
La Guajura Governor Nemesio Roys expressed his amazement at the technology, saying it represented a new and more efficient way to bring water to the state rather than being forced to drill into the earth.
“We are proud to take part in this initiative, one that will save lives and improve safety, health, and welfare in the region,” Watergen president and CEO Dr. Michael Mirilashvili said in a statement.
“In doing so, we continue to fulfill our mission of guaranteeing drinking water security for all.”


