Israel to end fossil fuel use by 2050 - Netanyahu at US Climate Summit

Netanyahu opened his remarks by thanking "Biden and his team for hosting this important virtual summit. I have known President Biden for some forty years. I know the strength of his commitment for stronger action on climate. This is a commitment we in Israel fully share." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to make a full transition from fossil fuels and to reduce Israel's carbon footprint by 2050 on Friday, during the second and final day of the Leader Summit on Climate hosted by US President Joe Biden.Netanyahu opened his remarks by thanking "Biden and his team for hosting this important virtual summit. I have known President Biden for some forty years. I know the strength of his commitment for stronger action on climate. This is a commitment we in Israel fully share."

Biden called the meeting with dozens of heads-of-state to declare the United States back at the climate leadership table after his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, withdrew from the Paris agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

"By the end of this decade renewable energy will be providing over a third of Israel's electricity," Netanyahu said at the summit.

Israel is a global leader in cutting coal consumption, according to Netanyahu. While having already substantially reduced dependency on the fossil fuel, by 2025 the country is expected to have cut its reliance on coal altogether.

Moreover, utilizing the vast space of the Negev Desert, Israel has increased solar energy generation from two percent five years ago to ten percent this year alone, according to the prime minister.

However, the challenge the country still faces is the solar energy storage. Netanyahu said that the government is working on overcoming the challenge.

"Hundreds of Israeli start-ups are working on this project and on related issues. These companies have already received billions of dollars; they'll receive more," Netanyahu said.

"Because I am convinced that Israeli science and Israeli ingenuity will enable us to play our part in the global transition to a net zero carbon economy."

More than just energy, Israel is making a big difference in water as well.

"We have shown the world how to use water more efficiently in agriculture through pioneering developments in drip irrigation, hydroponic agriculture and the use of artificial intelligence," Netanyahu said.

While Israel is known for its major desalinization projects , perhaps lesser known is its lead in water purification, with about 93% of its wastewater being purified and 86% recycled for use in agriculture.

The prime minister added that cooperation in the fields of water and renewable energy are an "Integral part of our new cooperation with the UAE and Bahrain.