Noble Energy fined over NIS 3.7 million for violations at Leviathan rig

"The ministry considers the violations to be serious and emphasizes that it will not allow the operation of facilities at sea without full transparency."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 14:21
The Leviathan gas platform pictured in the Mediterranean Sea. (photo credit: ALBATROSS)
The Leviathan gas platform pictured in the Mediterranean Sea.
(photo credit: ALBATROSS)
The Environmental Protection Ministry fined Noble Energy NIS 3,783,276 after the company violated the conditions for the emissions permit issued for the Leviathan natural gas rig off Israel's coast on Sunday.
Within the first months after the rig began operating in December 2019, the Environmental Protection Ministry found that Noble Energy had violated a number of the conditions of the emissions permit issued to the company, including violations concerning reporting obligations to inspectors for the protection of the marine environment.
"The ministry considers the violations to be serious and emphasizes that it will not allow the operation of facilities at sea without full transparency or while showing non-compliance with the conditions of the emissions permit to the sea in particular and the permits in general," said the Environmental Protection Ministry in a press release.
The Zalul Environmental Association welcomed the decision, but warned that the State of Israel is conducting gas and oil drilling without adequate supervision and enforcement and without protective laws.
"The pollution of the sea and violation of the conditions of the emissions permit is a matter of insolence and a 'successful' method, which no doubt built on the knowledge that there is usually no disciplinary enforcement," said Zalul. "That is why this step of the Environmental Protection [Ministry] is important now. Only with enforcement, deterrence and punishment will we achieve higher environmental rigor."
Located 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) off Israel’s shore, the platform is connected via 120-kilometer-long (74.6 miles) pipes to the Leviathan reservoir, one of the largest natural-gas fields discovered worldwide in the last decade and thought to contain up to 605 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas, equivalent to 65 years of domestic consumption.
The ministry informed Noble Energy that it would commence enforcement proceedings in May, stating that although the permit was granted in November 2019 and commercial operations began in January, they had only begun receiving continuous emissions data "recently," as of May.
“The Ministry of Environmental Protection takes these violations seriously; it notes that they harm the ministry’s ability to efficiently oversee pollutant emissions from Leviathan, and thus to have a full picture in real-time of the rig’s impact on the environment,” said the ministry in a statement.
The ministry also cited numerous malfunctions on the platform since it commenced operations, including overnight Saturday, but emphasized that no incident has resulted in abnormal pollution concentrations that would pose a danger to the public.
Gas production was halted multiple times in the past year after operational errors on the rig. A security flare was also activated multiple times, creating large flashes and booms that raised concerns among local residents about the safety of the rig, despite assurances by Noble Energy that the rig is safe and monitored by the Environmental Protection Ministry.
Eytan Halon contributed to this report.


