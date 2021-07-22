

The drill saw the participation of six countries and saw participants from Israel, Germany, Italy, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom fly the Zik (Hermes 450) in a variety of scenarios.

The drill that took place at Palmachim Air Force base in central Israel, lasted two weeks.

It saw the participation of two teams from the United States Air Force, one from France, two teams from Italy, one team from Germany, and one team from the Royal Air Force from the United Kingdom with three drone operators.

Israel had nine teams consisting of two drone operators from the various IAF drone squadrons including the 161st Black Snake Squadron, 200th Squadron, 210 White Eagle Squadron.

In addition to the Zik, the Eitan Hermes TP, Zufit Beechcraft B200T, Barak F-16s, Saraf AH-64 attack helicopter, Yansuf Sikorsky UH-60, and troops from the IAF’s 669 unit took part in the exercise.

During the first week, participants focused on basic training in flying the Zik, familiarity with its systems and operations.

The Hermes-450 is a multi-mission tactical UAV that can carry a range of payloads including electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, as well as pods for ComINT (communications intelligence) and ELInt (electronic intelligence). The drone has an endurance of 17 hours and a maximum flight level of 18,000 feet.

Soldiers participating in the international drone drill (Credit: The IDF Spokesman's Unit) In addition to gathering intelligence, the drone is also used to assist ground forces by helping to direct attacks.

While the first week saw the foreign crews flying the Zik with Israeli operators from the Israel Air Forces’ drone squadrons, the second week was flown without the Israelis. The teams flew the Zik in a variety of advanced training scenarios and “complex flight descriptions” that included strengthening cooperation between various air force platforms.

According to the IDF, the goal of the drill is to “position the IDF as a global professional leader in the operation of UAVs, joint learning and strengthening cooperation between air forces.”

Despite corona affecting the ability to hold in-person training, the IAF took part in 17 drills in the past year.

Drones are also becoming a more central part of most air forces, with the IAF drone squadrons flying about 80% of all IAF flight hours. With four drone squadrons based at Palmachim AFB, 70% of all IAF flight hours take off from the base just south of Tel Aviv.

Drones played a significant and integral part in Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, with most of them taking off from Palmachim AFB. According to data released by the IDF, about 643 missions were done by drones for a total of 132.6 flight hours during the 11 days of fighting with terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

IAF participating in the international drone drill (Credit: IDF Spokesman's Unit) “Israel is a leader in the field of remotely manned aircraft and the missions of these aircraft are constantly evolving and are complex,” the statement continued.

Another senior IAF officer said that while Israel has been for years training the countries that have purchased drones from the Jewish State, “it wasn’t enough” and so the IAF decided to hold an international drone drill.

The military said that “the Air Force takes part in many exercises alongside forces from countries around the world in order to prepare itself for a wide range of scenarios, strengthen professional ties and share operational knowledge.”

According to a senior IAF officer, the threat posed by Iran has also allowed the IAF to take part in drills with countries that have recently normalized ties with Israel like the United Arab Emirates during the Iniohos exercise in Greece in April.

“It’s not a new Middle East, but it's one that has a lot of potential,” he said.