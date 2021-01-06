Israeli art exhibition inaugurated in China, to be launched to space

As tensions between the US and China rise, positioning Israel in a strategic crossroads and forcing it to realign itself at times according to shifts in the global balance of powers, an international art project that aims to remind us of our common humanity is a blessed initiative.

"I felt like the world needed to dream big, but together, not separately. A united and more beautiful world is a big dream but one that can be achieved," Sharona Karni, the artist behind the exhibition, said. "The exhibition expresses exactly that, and I hope it manages to reflect the message: Big dreams can come true, but only if we hold hands and dream them together," she added.

One dream showcased in the unique exhibition is by a Chinese child who dreams of representing his country in the future.

"When I grow up I want to be a diplomat who represents his country in space and signs agreements with far-away worlds," he shared.

Israeli Consul General to western China Ran Peleg said during the inauguration of the exhibition that he expected an impressive turnout by the local Chinese population, as it reflects the broader Chinese interest in Israeli-related content, especially those touching imagination and creativity.

"This is a blue and white (Israeli) piece of art that assists Israel's branding in China as a source of innovation," Peleg said. When you read the dreams written by the Chinese and you stare at the mosaic, the main message that pops out is that a child in Chengdu and a child in Jerusalem have very similar dreams, that give hope to a shared future," he added.

The exhibition is meant to mirror the desired world in 2030, as it reflects the dreams of the world's diverse population. The countless dreams that were collected by the Israeli consulate were turned into a one large painted exhibition that incorporates all of the dreams collected. It will soon leave the city of Chengdu and travel to 100 cities across the globe before being launched into space.