Israeli politicians react to Kabul airport bombing

An suicide bomber caused an explosion in Kabul on Thursday, killing at least 170 people in a terror attack that ISIS took responsibility for.

A number of MKs took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the incident.

Some, like Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and others, expressed their condolences to the American and Afghan families who were affected by the attack.

On behalf of the people of Israel, I share our deep sadness over the loss of American lives in Kabul.

Israel stands with the United States in these difficult times, just as America has always stood with us.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the United States. — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) August 26, 2021



My thoughts and prayers are with the US troops and the Afghan people in Kabul, following the attacks that recently took place. I extend my condolences for the lives lost and pray for the rapid recovery of the injured. We stand with our American partners. — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) August 26, 2021



My wife Sara and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the murderous attack in Afghanistan.

Like many others in Israel and the free world, we salute the brave American servicemen who gave their lives for the defense of liberty. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 27, 2021



I am shocked and saddened by the horrific terror attack in Kabul.

The prayers of the people of Israel are with the families of the civilians and soldiers who were murdered today.

We stand shoulder to shoulder with the United States in the fight against terrorism. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) August 26, 2021

Crowds of people show their documents to U.S. troops outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

MK Simcha Rothman took the opportunity to express his opinions on the makeup of the Knesset in a tweeted reply to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's condolences. "Someone should tell her that she has radical Islamist supporters of terror in her coalition," he wrote.



Who is going to tell her that she has radical Islamist supporters of terror in her coalition? https://t.co/i5ZCeaUbu7 August 26, 2021

MK Amichai Chikli did not mention the bombing but used his tweet to voice his opinion on ISIS, writing that "There is absolutely no difference between Al Qaeda the Taliban, Hamas or ISIS. They all share the same fanatic Ideology to bring the world back to the 7th century under the rule of Islam."