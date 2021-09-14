The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli survey finds about 1 in 10 kids have lingering COVID symptoms

A new Israeli survey shows about 11.2% of children had some symptoms after recovery.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 11:29
Children wearing face masks attend a class as students return to school after the summer break, less than a month into a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine booster drive, at Arazim Elementary School in Tel Aviv, Israel September 1, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Children wearing face masks attend a class as students return to school after the summer break, less than a month into a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine booster drive, at Arazim Elementary School in Tel Aviv, Israel September 1, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
About one in 10 children had symptoms that remained after recovering from COVID-19, though that number dropped by more than half as the months passed, a Health Ministry survey showed on Monday.
Severe illness from the novel coronavirus is most common among adults, but there is a lack of data on the virus’ impact on youths, who are far less prone to serious complications, the ministry said.
It carried out a phone survey in June among 13,834 parents of children aged 3-18 who had recovered from COVID-19, asking if their kids had lingering symptoms, including breathing issues, lethargy, and loss of smell and taste.
The ministry said 11.2% of children had some symptoms after recovery. The figure declined to 1.8%-4.6% at six months from acute disease, with older kids suffering more.
The ministry did not make mention of vaccines or their impact. The survey was conducted around the time 12-15 year-old Israelis were just becoming eligible to be vaccinated.
Children getting COVID-19 tests (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Children getting COVID-19 tests (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel allowed 16-18-year-olds to get the vaccination months earlier.
A recent British survey has found that as many as one in seven children may have symptoms linked to the coronavirus months after testing positive for COVID-19.


