Jordan: Child dead and 700 others poisoned by deadly shawarma in Amman

A 5-year-old child died and 700 other Jordanian citizens were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after eating rotten shawarma at a food stand in Jordan's capital Amman, according to a report by Yisrael Hayom. The Jordanian Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that 100 people were admitted to the hospital due to the mass food poisoning, but on Wednesday updated the number to a shocking 700 people affected by the incident and requiring medical treatment. According to reports in Jordanian media, Jordanian Deputy Health Minister addressed the unusual incident and said that most of the people who were hospitalized were released after their stomachs were pumped, and they had received sufficient fluids. It all started when a local food stand owner in Amman offered shawarma for an extremely low price of less than NIS 6 per serving. What customers didn't know though, was that due to the heavy heatwave in the country, the refrigerator that was storing the meat stopped working, leaving the meat to slowly rot until it became unsafe for consumption. Shawarma is a popular dish in Middle Eastern cuisine. It consists of meat, usually lamb or chicken, cut into thin slices. It's fast food version, sold in many street stalls in Jordan as well as in Israel, comes wrapped inside of a kind of flatbread called 'laffa' in Arabic and in Hebrew. Many around the world rely on cheap street food for their daily meals, and affordable food is usually a good thing. But perhaps people should be more careful when offered a deal that's simply too good to be true.