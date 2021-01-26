The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Kobe Bryant, one year after the deadly helicopter crash

The National Transportation Safety Board said it would hold a hearing on Feb. 9 to determine the probable cause of the January 2020 crash.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
JANUARY 26, 2021 11:35
FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center (photo credit: STEPHEN R. SYLVANIE-USA TODAY SPORTS/FILE PHOTO VIA REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center
(photo credit: STEPHEN R. SYLVANIE-USA TODAY SPORTS/FILE PHOTO VIA REUTERS)
Tuesday marks a year since the retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020.
Bryant, 41, an 18-time National Basketball Association all-star with the Los Angeles Lakers, was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, two other girls and several friends to a youth basketball tournament at the time of the crash, which prompted an outpouring of shock and grief from sports fans worldwide.
Earlier in the month, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it would hold a hearing on Feb. 9 to determine the probable cause of the January 2020 crash.
The board said in June the pilot of the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter that crashed outside Los Angeles into hilly terrain likely became disoriented in the fog.
Pilot Ara Zobayan told air traffic controllers that his chopper was climbing out of heavy clouds when in fact it was descending immediately before slamming into a hillside near the town of Calabasas, the NTSB said in June.
The board said pilots can become confused about an aircraft's attitude and acceleration when they cannot see the sky or landscape around them, causing "spatial disorientation."
"Without outside references or attention to the helicopter’s attitude display, the actual pitch and bank angles have the potential to be misperceived," the NTSB said in June. Zobayan was killed in the wreck.
An attitude indicator is an instrument used to reference the helicopter's pitch and orientation relative to the Earth's horizon.
An NTSB board member told reporters in the days after the Jan. 26 crash that clouds and fog causing limited visibility in the foothills north of Los Angeles would likely be a key focus of the investigation.
In February, the board said an examination of the helicopter's engines and rotors found no evidence of "catastrophic mechanical failure" that could explain why the airship would have plunged into the terrain.
A series of charts released by the NTSB in June shows the aircraft gaining speed, banking sharply to the left and plummeting just seconds after Zobayan told air traffic controllers he was "climbing to 4,000" feet to fly above the cloud layer.


