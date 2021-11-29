Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sent a sharp message to the international community to be tough on Iran as nuclear negotiations resumed in Vienna on Monday.

Iran’s goal in the talks is for the US to lift sanctions while the Islamic Republic does almost nothing in return, the prime minister said.

Iran won't just keep its nuclear program; from today, they'll be getting paid for it,” he warned.

Bennett pointed to Iranian authorities shooting protesters in Isfahan in recent days, as well as a remark by Iran Armed Force spokesman Brig.-Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, earlier this week as characteristic of the regime’s intentions: "We will not back off from the annihilation of Israel, not even one millimeter."

“Such a murderous regime should not be rewarded,” he said, calling on the world to make sure not to allow “hundreds of billions of dollars [to be] poured right into their rotten regime.”

PEOPLE PASS a mural of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran (credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)

“Iran deserves no rewards, no bargain deals and no sanctions relief in return for their brutality. I call upon our allies around the world: Do not give in to Iran's nuclear blackmail,” Bennett said.

World powers and Iran reconvened in Vienna on Monday after a nearly six-month break, to negotiate an Iranian and American return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal.

The talks are taking place in the Palais Coburg in Vienna, the same place in which the JCPOA was signed. The American and Iranian teams were situated in separate rooms because the Islamic Republic’s representatives refuse to negotiate directly with the Americans.

Israel opposes the JCPOA because it insufficiently limited Iran’s uranium enrichment, and, in fact, legitimizes further enrichment after the agreement expires, which paves the way for an eventual nuclear bomb. In addition, the JCPOA did not address Iran’s other malign actions in the region.

However, senior Iranian officials have said they are only willing to negotiate the lifting of sanctions and not about its nuclear program.

As such, the US is considering an interim agreement that some diplomats have called “less for less,” which would likely mean the US lifting some sanctions in exchange for Iran freezing – not rolling back – its nuclear program, which has advanced far beyond the JCPOA’s restrictions.

This is a significantly worse scenario, as far as Israeli officials are concerned, because, as Bennett said, it would mean “Iran won't just keep its nuclear program…they'll be getting paid for it.”

In a Monday meeting with UK Foreign Minister Lizz Truss, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that “the Iranians are coming to these talks for only one reason – to get sanctions lifted. They need money for Hezbollah, for the Revolutionary Guards, for their global terrorist network and for their continued race towards a nuclear program.”

Lapid warned that the Iranians “will play for time” so they get a cash and investment influx from sanctions lifted, while they covertly advance their nuclear program.

“This is what they have done in the past, and it is what they will do this time as well. The intelligence is clear. It leaves no doubt,” he added.

If Iran is not stopped, there will be a nuclear weapon “in the hands of religious fanatics who are engaged in terrorism as a way of life. The world must prevent this, and it can prevent this,” Lapid stated.

The way to stop Iran is through tighter sanctions and tighter supervision, and conducting negotiations from a position of strength, he added.

Lapid and Truss wrote in an article published in The Telegraph that their countries will “work night and day to prevent the Iranian regime from ever becoming a nuclear power.”

"The clock is ticking, which heightens the need for close cooperation with our partners and friends to thwart Tehran's ambitions," they wrote.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a press conference in Vienna responded said that the op-ed "specifically with a side that has sought to destroy the JCPOA [nuclear agreement] indicates some European parties are not coming to Vienna with the necessary goodwill and want to lengthen the talks."

Lapid and Truss signed a UK-Israel strategic cooperation agreement in their meeting.

“This MOU will lead to a free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and Israel. It will strengthen economic, security, technological and cultural ties between us,” Lapid stated. “It will open new, shared horizons in A.I., and in quantum- and cyber-technology. This agreement will translate into new British and Israeli businesses, more high-quality jobs, and more security cooperation between our air, naval, and intelligence forces.”

Lapid also commended the UK for proscribing Hamas as a terrorist organization.

“I know that a long list of Hamas’ terrorist atrocities sat in front of you when this decision was made,” Lapid said, “but I want to add one more: they shot at my children. They fired missiles at my home just last May.”

The world must cooperate to fight terrorism, he added.