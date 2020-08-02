The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Journalist claims police targeted him at Portland protests - report

The ongoing protests in Portland have been escalating due to backlash against the use of federal agents, which Trump has suggested sending to multiple cities across the US.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 2, 2020 00:56
Federal law enforcement officers are seen during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, US, July 22, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)
Federal law enforcement officers are seen during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, US, July 22, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)
Police confronting nightly protests in Portland, Oregon, are not only targeting rioters, a freelance journalist and videographer who was shot in the eye by what he claims is a pepper ball told CNN.
"I got hit right in the eye," 37-year-old Trip Jennings told CNN. "I remember seeing the lens of my gas mask shatter and then closing my eye and just blood inside of my mask.
"I blinked and I blinked and got some of the blood out of my eye and there was pepper spray and I think pepper powder all over me.
"That moment of impact is really just burned in my memory. That vision of shards in my gas mask exploding. And then my face and body on fire from the pepper balls. I mean you can't forget that."
Jennings, whose work has been covered in various outlets including PBS and National Geographic, was was covering the fierce nightly protests on Sunday, camera in hand and gas mask on his face.
The protests – which were one of the several anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests sparked following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May – have only worsened in recent weeks due to US President Donald Trump's decision to dispatch federal agents to the city in July. The agents have been accused of unlawful activity by both protesters and local politicians, and have been filmed forcibly taking protesters into unmarked vehicles.
At the protests, law enforcement officials – though Portland's Police Bureau told CNN that none of their officers were involved – have used tear gas and rubber bullets to get the protesters under control. On Sunday night, however, Jennings explained to CNN that they used more rubber bullets, pepper balls and tear gas than he had ever seen in Portland.
Police attacked protesters with bullets and physically throwing them to the ground, according to videos seen by CNN, and protesters soon started launching fireworks.
Jennings attempted to leave, and held his arms up so law enforcement would identify him as a journalist. Though he started to walk away, "as soon as I turned around just a little bit, they shot me in the face," he told CNN.
This was the first injury Jennings had suffered in the field, even compared to covering protests in more typically dangerous regions such as Mexico and the Palestinian Territories.
"I was surprised. I was there to do my job," he added. "I've done my job like this in a lot of different places and a lot of different protests by different countries, a lot of different places in the United States. And normally when you make it clear that you have a job to do, to document the protest and you're doing that, there's a degree of safety, and that was just not present on (Sunday) night."
The ongoing protests in Portland have been escalating due to backlash against the use of federal agents, which Trump has suggested sending to multiple cities across the US.
Multiple non-protesters have been affected by law enforcement efforts at controlling the demonstrations, with Portland's mayor having been caught in tear gas earlier.
Amid the backlash, a Portland judge barred federal law enforcement from using physical force or arresting journalists not suspected of committing crimes. The Justice Department issued a statement in response against the ruling, calling it  "unworkable in light of the split-second judgments that federal law enforcement officers have to make while protecting federal property and themselves during dynamic, chaotic situations," CNN reported.


Tags protests Portland, Oregon police brutality George Floyd
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wake up Twitter, shut down Khamenei’s account By JPOST EDITORIAL
Steinitz on breaking the Arab boycott and becoming an energy superpower By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by