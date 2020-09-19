The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Lebanon's army finds firework cache at devastated Beirut port

1,320 kgs of fireworks were found in 120 boxes in a warehouse during a search of the port.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2020 12:13
THE DIFFICULT humanitarian situation in Beirut will probably lead to the cancellation of more attacks that Hezbollah planned to carry out against Israel. Photographed: A view of shipping containers at the damaged site of last week’s blast in Beirut’s port area.
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
Lebanon's army said it had found 1.3 tons of fireworks during a search of Beirut port, which was devastated last month in a huge blast that was blamed on a large quantity of chemicals kept in poor condition.
The army said in a statement, released on its website on Friday, that 1,320 kgs of fireworks were found in 120 boxes in a warehouse during a search of the port. It said army engineers disposed of them.
The port and a swathe of central Beirut was ruined by the huge blast on Aug. 4 that killed at least 190 people. It was blamed on 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate kept at the port for years in poor condition.
Warehouses and concrete grain silos at the port were destroyed.
Lebanon's army said on Sept. 3 it had also found a further 4.35 tons of ammonium nitrate near the entrance to Beirut port, which the army said at the time it was dealing with. 


Tags Lebanon beirut weapons
