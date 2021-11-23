Malcolm X's daughter found dead in Brooklyn apartment

Malikah Shabazz, daughter of the famed civil rights leader Malcolm X, was discovered in her Brooklyn, New York apartment dead, ABC News reported Monday.
The 56-year-old Shabazz was one of the six daughters of the famed minister and Black empowerment activist.
According to The New York Post, the cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, but foul play is not suspected at this time.
“I’m deeply saddened by the death of Malikah Shabazz,” Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter Bernice King said on Twitter.
“My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated.”
I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X.— Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 23, 2021
Malcolm X was assassinated in 1965 in New York City. Two of the men convicted for it, Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam, were recently exonerated by a Manhattan court after determining they were wrongfully convicted.