Man arrested for throwing Molotov cocktail into Brooklyn deli

A man has been arrested Sunday for throwing a Molotov cocktail into a Brooklyn deli, video of which was shared throughout social media.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Joel Mangal, was allegedly shown in the video lighting and throwing a Molotov cocktail on Saturday at the deli located on 496 Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn

Firefighters from the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) were notified at 7:53 a.m. EST and arrived in three minutes, putting the fire under control and treating one civilian.

Mangal was arrested by the Fire Marshals and is being charged with arson, reckless endangerment, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief, and will be charged Brooklyn District Attorney's Office.

“Fortunately, there was no loss of life here. The investigative work from the Explosives and Arson Task Force comprised of our Fire Marshals, the NYPD, and ATF [Beureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives], led to the timely arrest of this suspect who threatened the safety of our communities by using such a cruel and destructive device,” Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in a statement.

“FDNY will continue to work alongside local, state and federal partners to bring to justice those who use fire as a weapon against New Yorkers.”