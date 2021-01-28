The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Man who spat in face of former UK Labour leader Corbyn sentenced

Corbyn, who led Labour into the 2019 election which was won by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was cycling with his wife near his home in north London when he came across Gerald Dore, 56.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 28, 2021 15:18
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts at a launch event for the Labour party's general election campaign in London, Britain October 31, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts at a launch event for the Labour party's general election campaign in London, Britain October 31, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
A man who spat in the face of Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was ordered on Thursday to carry out 80 hours unpaid work as a punishment.
Corbyn, who led Labour into the 2019 election which was won by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was cycling with his wife near his home in north London when he came across Gerald Dore, 56, who appeared to be about to cross the road, prosecutors said.
When Corbyn gestured for Dore to cross, he responded by uttering obscenities and as he got more animated, the politician asked him to leave. At this point, Dore spat in his face and verbally abused his wife, Laura Alvarez, and threatened her physically.
Dore admitted assault by beating for spitting at Corbyn and a public order offence. He was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to an 18-month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay 150 pounds compensation to Corbyn and 100 pounds to Alvarez.
"At a time the country was reeling from the effects of COVID-19, Dore without provocation spat in the face of a prominent member of Parliament and during an expletive ridden onslaught, physically threatened Ms Alvarez," said Rob Hutchinson from the Crown Prosecution Service.


Tags Jeremy Corbyn UK Labour Party Labour party
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Political mergers needed to solve crisis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Haredi COVID-19 riots shows society needs healing - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin

Israeli, Palestinian elections chance for peacemaking - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Seth Frantzman

Moroccan artist Chama Mechtaly is building aesthetic bridges

 By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

Anti-Biden conspiracy claims US escalating role in Syria

Turkish Kurds look towards the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani from the top of a hill close to the border line between Turkey and Syria near Mursitpinar bordergate

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by