Maori New Zealanders welcome Israeli ambassador with Haka, ceremony

The Maori are the indigenous Polynesian people of New Zealand's mainland, and play a highly important role in New Zealander society, culture, and politics.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 20, 2021 18:22
The current New Zealand flag flies on Parliament buildings in Wellington's Central Cusiness District on March 24, 2016. (photo credit: AFP PHOTO)
(photo credit: AFP PHOTO)
Representatives of the Maori community in New Zealand welcomed Israeli Ambassador Ran Yaakoby with a historic pōwhiri (Maori welcoming ceremony) on Tuesday, where both parties exchanged gifts such as olive and kauri trees. 
The ceremony was held at Te Tii Marae, Waitangi, on the northern section of New Zealand's North Island, close of Auckland, and included speeches, cultural performances, singing and the hongi, when two people press their noses together at the same time as a symbolic representation of unity. Members of The Israel Institute of New Zealand, a pro-Israel think tank, were also in attendance and took the video of the ceremony. 
Both trees are expected to be planted in honor of earth day. 
The Maori are the indigenous Polynesian people of New Zealand's mainland, and play a highly important role in New Zealander society, culture, and politics. The relationship between the Jewish and Maori people has also been around for generations, particularly in the realm of culture and arts. 


