The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Massachusetts mayor refuses to open houses of worship, despite orders

The city's religious population hasn't taken the news lightly.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 30, 2020 18:36
Frank Harris Jr. hangs the latest string of prayer ribbons for the over 6,000 Massachusetts residents who have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Grant AME Church in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 22, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
Frank Harris Jr. hangs the latest string of prayer ribbons for the over 6,000 Massachusetts residents who have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Grant AME Church in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 22, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
Joseph Curtatone Mayor of Somerville, Massachusetts has decided to continue to limit the number of people in houses of worship amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite orders from both Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and US President Donald Trump, according to the Boston Herald
While synagogues, mosques, churches and other places of worship can fill up to 40%, Curtatone is limiting the number of attendants to 10 people, upsetting the public. 
“We all need to appreciate the higher degree of difficulty of reopening in a compact urban environment,” the City of Summerville tweeted, quoting Curtatone. 
The mayor did not make any other comment, but his spokeswoman responded saying that Somerville is "the most densely populated city in New England within the most densely populated region in the nation,” and officials are taking extra precautions.
The city's religious population hasn't taken the news lightly. 
“The mayor is targeting churches and that raises a range of legal issues,” said Andrew Beckwith, President of the Massachusetts Family Institute. “Governing authorities should trust the clergy to do what’s best for their congregation.”
“It’s disheartening,” said Adam Dupre, faith formation director at Somerville’s St. Catherine of Genoa Church.
“We can safely social distance,” he added, saying the parish is part of a three-church compact that includes St. Ann’s and St. Joseph’s. Dupre said he “understands the mayor’s predicament,” but he added the church has been given “good guidelines from the archdiocese.”
As part of Phase 1 of reopening Massachusetts, Baker is allowing places of worship to resume in-person activities, the Boston Tribune reported. 
On May 22 Trump deemed houses of worship essential, but in the same briefing,  White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany underscored that reopening was at the discretion of governors and religious leaders, according to CNN. 


Tags religion Donald Trump Massachusetts
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 These 10 Yiddish words will get you through quarantine
Yiddish land revisited Yiddish actor and singer Yoni Eilat depicted here reading a Yiddish newspaper
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by