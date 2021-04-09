I express my deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip was the consummate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world.

Princess Alice of Battenberg, the Duke's mother, known for her long and harrowing backstory, spent her later years in Athens, practicing charity work.

In 1943, three years after returning to Greece, she sheltered Jews through the rest of the second world war. For this she was recognized by Israel's Holocaust memorial museum Yad Vashem as "Righteous Among Nations" in 1993.

In January 2020, While she passed away in Buckingham Palace in 1963, her remains were transferred in 1988 from Windsor Castle to the Church of Mary Magdalene at the Russian Orthodox convent on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem.In January 2020, Prince Charles arrived in Israel his first extended visit to attend the Fifth World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the Red Army’s liberation of Auschwitz. (Charles briefly came to Israel in 1995 for the funeral of Yitzhak Rabin, and again in 2016 for the funeral of Shimon Peres).

The visit came two years after Prince William, Charles's father and the Duke of Edenborough's son, visited in June 2018, 70 years after Britain quit its mandate in Palestine. With the 2018 visit, Prince William became the first member of Britain’s royal family to pay a state visit to Israel. At the time he visited the tomb of his great-grandmother Princess Alice in Jerusalem.

Philip spent four weeks in hospital earlier this year for treatment for an infection to have a heart procedure, but returned to Windsor in early March. He was admitted to the King Edward VII's Hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell, to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, infection.Reuters and Herb Keinon contributed to this report.