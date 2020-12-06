The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Monolith in Utah wasn't aliens - stunt artists claim credit

DECEMBER 6, 2020

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 6, 2020 13:21
A metal monolith is pictured in a remote area of Red Rock Country in Utah, US November 18, 2020.
A metal monolith is pictured in a remote area of Red Rock Country in Utah, US November 18, 2020.
(photo credit: UTAH DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VIA REUTERS)
The mysterious appearance of monoliths manifesting themselves around the globe - notably the one that showed up in a desert in the middle of Utah - turned out to be the work of a group of "stunt artists," according to The New York Post.
The Most Famous Artist group recently began advertising its services - "monolith-at-service.com" - primarily its work surrounding monolith structures that have appeared out of thin air to take hold in some of the most random places across the United States.
“Authentic dimensions and museum quality materials; edition of 3+1 artist proof; delivery and installation included; Blockchain certification of authenticity, signed and dated ‘The Most Famous Artists 2020,’” the artists' Instagram post said.
According to the NY Post report, the group also shared articles posted about its monolith structure being found and dismantled in Utah, following another post marking a monolith in the Joshua Tree National Park.
"ANOTHER Monolith outside of Joshua Tree. That makes 4. What does it mean?" the group said.
To offer proof, the group shared a photo of a masked artist constructing one of the monolith structures, with the caption "you mean it wasn't aliens?!"
Following suit, many of these kind of structures are popping up across the globe.
A shiny metal monolith, which vanished from Romania's mountainous Neamt County four days after its sudden appearance close to an ancient Dacian fortress, sparked speculation that it may be related to a mystery structure seen in the United States.
A similar alien-looking pillar was spotted about two weeks ago in a Utah desert - presumably the work of The Most Famous Artists. It also disappeared after generating much excitement internationally among science fiction fans, hearkening to Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film, 2001: A Space Odyssey, based on a novel by Arthur C. Clarke.
The mysterious metal column found standing inexplicably in a remote part of Utah's desert last month was knocked down and dismantled by a group of men who considered it "trash," according to a photographer who documented the object's demise.
In the Kubrick movie, an alien monolith is a recurring symbol that appears to play a role in the development of human evolution.
Rather than being an alien structure, the truth of the Romanian monolith may be more prosaic.
"The 2.8 meter (9 ft) tall structure disappeared overnight as quietly as it was erected last week," journalist Robert Iosub of the Ziar Piatra Neamt local newspaper, who had seen the structure, told Reuters.
"An unidentified person, apparently a bad local welder, made it... now all that remains is just a small hole covered by rocky soil," local reporters had discovered, he said.
The sheet metal structure had a badly-welded join, he added.
A spokeswoman for the Piatra Neamt police, Georgiana Mosu, said officers are conducting an inquiry into the illegally-installed structure, which had positioned in a protected archaeological area since November 27.


