The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Grand Prix: Motor racing-Verstappen wins for the Netherlands

Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday and took the Formula One championship lead in front of a roaring, dancing army of fans.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2021 18:50
Formula One F1 - Dutch Grand Prix - Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands - September 5, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium with champagne after winning the race. (photo credit: POOL VIA REUTERS/FRANCISCO SECO)
Formula One F1 - Dutch Grand Prix - Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands - September 5, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium with champagne after winning the race.
(photo credit: POOL VIA REUTERS/FRANCISCO SECO)
Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday and took the Formula One championship lead in front of a roaring, dancing army of fans hailing their hero with orange flags and flares.
The 23-year-old dominated from pole position to take the chequered flag, in the first Dutch Grand Prix for 36 years, 20.932 seconds ahead of Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas completed the podium, moving up to third in the championship, with the rest of the field all lapped by Verstappen.
Formula One F1 - Dutch Grand Prix - Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands - September 5, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during the race. (credit: POOL VIA REUTERS/FRANCISCO SECO)Formula One F1 - Dutch Grand Prix - Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands - September 5, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during the race. (credit: POOL VIA REUTERS/FRANCISCO SECO)
Hamilton took a bonus point for the fastest lap but Verstappen overturned a three-point deficit to go three points clear of Hamilton, with 224.5 to the Briton's 221.5.
The victory was Verstappen's seventh in 13 races, with nine rounds remaining, and set off a gigantic beachside party.
"As you can hear, it's incredible," said the winner over the roar of the crowd.
"Obviously, the expectations were very high going into the weekend and it's never easy to fulfil that, but I'm of course so happy to win here, to take the lead as well in the championship as well.
"It's just an amazing day. Just the whole crowd, It's incredible."
Hamilton also hailed the 70,000-strong crowd for its passion and enthusiasm.
"What a race, what a crowd," he said. "It's been an amazing weekend. Max did a great job, congratulations to him. I gave it absolutely everything today, flat out. I pushed as hard as I could but they were just too quick for us."
French driver Pierre Gasly was fourth for AlphaTauri with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fifth and Fernando Alonso sixth for Renault-owned Alpine.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was seventh with Red Bull's Mexican Sergio Perez Driver of the Day after racing back to eighth from a pitlane start.
Esteban Ocon took two points for Alpine with McLaren's Lando Norris completing the top 10.
Mercedes continued to lead the constructors' championship with 344.5 points to Red Bull's 332.5.
AlphaTauri's Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda and Haas's Nikita Mazepin were the only retirements.
The Italian Grand Prix at Monza follows next weekend. 


Tags formula one Dutch race Hamilton
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Politicians need to stop using death as a political tool -editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid should be 'person of the year'

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by